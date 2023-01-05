Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of longtime AG’s passing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the passing of the longest-serving Attorney General in Kansas’ history, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Kansas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that she has ordered all flags throughout the State of Kansas to fly at half-staff immediately until the day of interment in honor of former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan who passed on Tuesday. He was 89.

Gov. Kelly noted that Stephan took over the AG’s office in 1979 and held it for 16 years. He was the longest-serving AG with four terms under his belt.

“Today, I’ve ordered flags statewide be flown to honor Kansas’ longest-serving attorney general, Robert Stephan,” Kelly said. “I had the utmost respect for General Stephan’s advocacy and public service, and I appreciated his sage counsel. My condolences go out to his family.”

Kelly indicated that the flag order will be updated when the date of internment is decided.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) also offered his condolences.

“As the longest-serving Kansas Attorney General, Robert Stephan embodied true public service and servant leadership,” Moran said. “Throughout the many years he served our state, he was passionate about working to protect victims’ rights. In my early days of politics, Bob Stephan was considered one of the best retail politicians – best able to connect with Kansans and never a hand unshaken. It was true not because Bob trained or disciplined himself to do this. It was true because Bob Stephan cared for and loved everyone he met.”

Moran said he was privileged to know Stephan and will always cherish their time together and the lessons he taught. He said he will pray for the Stephan family.

