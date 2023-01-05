Fire on Thursday afternoon damages house in Old Town neighborhood of Topeka

An early-afternoon fire on Thursday caused extensive damage to a house at 722 S.W. Buchanan.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire caused extensive damage to a house early Thursday afternoon in the Old Town neighborhood just west of downtown Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 12:22 p.m. Thursday at a two-story, wooden-frame house at 722 S.W. Buchanan.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house.

Much of the damage appeared to have occurred on the south side of the house.

No injuries were reported and the blaze remained under investigation.

About 25 minutes later, another large house fire was reported about three blocks away, this one in the 500 block of S.W. Lincoln.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

