Chiefs light stadium to support Bills’ Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's name and number glow over Arrowhead Stadium Wednesday night in a show of support for the Buffalo Bills player who suffered cardiac arrest during a game Monday night.(Kansas City Chiefs)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST
(WIBW) - Arrowhead Stadium was bathed in Buffalo red and blue Wednesday night, as teams and players continue to show support for the Bills’ Damar Hamlin.

The Chiefs posted photos to social media showing Hamlin’s name and number glowing from the big screen, with blue light encircling the stadium. The post included the words “For Damar” followed by a heart.

The 24-year-old collapsed during the first quarter of Monday night’s game at Cincinnati. The team said he suffered cardiac arrest, and his heart stopped on the field. Emergency crews got it started before he was taken away in an ambulance.

Hamlin remained sedated Wednesday, but his recovery was moving in “a positive direction,” the player’s marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, told The Associated Press by phone.

The Chiefs special lighting display is among an outpouring of support being shown for Hamlin. All NFL teams changed their Twitter profile pictures to a badge saying, “Pray of Hamlin.” Fans also are holding vigils outside the hospital where he’s being treated and at the Bills stadium.

