$410K+ raised by CapFed donated to local United Ways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Results of Capitol Federal’s “2022 United Way of Kaw Valley” campaign contribution have been announced, along with the grand total of 2022′s contributions for the United Ways in all Capitol Federal markets.

On Thursday, January 5, CapFed’s CEO John B. Dicus gave two checks to Jessica Lehnherr, the United Way of Kaw Valley’s President and CEO, and the UW staff.

One check was made out to the United Way of Kaw Valley, equaling $155,925.62, and the second check was for all the United Ways in CapFed’s market areas, such as Wichita, Salina, Emporia, Manhattan, Kansas City, Lawrence, and Topeka, equaling a total of $257,658.62.

“I’m so proud of the True Blue® generosity of our Cap Fed employees for donating to the United Way of Kaw Valley and all UW agencies across our area,” said Dicus. “Their dollars will be part of the positive, sustainable change the United Way provides all of our communities. Helping others is central to what CapFed is all about, and it’s always fulfilling to see our employees come together in support of their neighbors in the community.”

Funds donated by Capitol Federal employees doubled thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match from the Capitol Federal Foundation.

“Capitol Federal continues to be one of our most trusted partners when it comes to investing in our community,” said Lehnherr. “The dollars employees invested through their workplace campaign will not only strengthen our work in education, financial stability, and health but also empower our strategic work in volunteer engagement and convening community partnerships. This work is further supported by the volunteer hours contributed by Capitol Federal employees throughout the year. We can’t thank CapFed enough for all of the ways they invest in our community!”

