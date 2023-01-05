All-American Rejects, Plain White T’s to headline rock festival coming to The Legends

Music band Plain White T's participates in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov....
Music band Plain White T's participates in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)(Scott Roth | Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Legends Field will host two music festivals in consecutive months.

“Phase” Fest will take place Friday, June 16 in Kansas City, Kansas, and will feature: The All-American Rejects, Story of the Year, Plain White T’s and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.

The music festival will also host two other artists, to be announced at a later date.

It will be strictly for those 21 and older, and will feature the following:

  • Cocktail, Beer, and Wine Bars
  • Craft Food & Retail Vendors
  • Throwback Video Game Lounge
  • Outdoor Game Experiences
  • Art Installations

For ticket information, click here.

The Kansas City Monarchs announced last month that the “Country Roots,” music festival, featuring Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Gabby Barrett, Clay Walker and Jo Dee Messina, will be held on Saturday, May 13.

