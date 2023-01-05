Air Force officials respond after live grenade found in Hoisington garage

HOISINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from McConnell Air Force base responded to a garage in Hoisington after a live grenade was found.

The Hoisington Police Department says that around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, it was notified by a resident that a hand grenade had been found in a garage in the 500 block of E. 1st St. The caller reported that he was cleaning the garage and found the grenade.

When officials arrived, they said they were able to confirm that the grenade was live with the pin still in it. They said they contacted the McConnell Air Force Base EOD team who responded immediately.

HPD indicated that the team successfully collected the grenade which was then transported to the City of Hoisington compost site where it was properly destroyed.

HPD said it was assisted by Hoisington Fire, EMS and Public Works.

