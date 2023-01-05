Air Force officials respond after live grenade found in Hoisington garage

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOISINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from McConnell Air Force base responded to a garage in Hoisington after a live grenade was found.

The Hoisington Police Department says that around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, it was notified by a resident that a hand grenade had been found in a garage in the 500 block of E. 1st St. The caller reported that he was cleaning the garage and found the grenade.

When officials arrived, they said they were able to confirm that the grenade was live with the pin still in it. They said they contacted the McConnell Air Force Base EOD team who responded immediately.

HPD indicated that the team successfully collected the grenade which was then transported to the City of Hoisington compost site where it was properly destroyed.

HPD said it was assisted by Hoisington Fire, EMS and Public Works.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the accident of a fatal semi-truck collision on Jan. 2, 2023.
California frozen meat truck driver dies in accident near Salina
Timothy Rudick
One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank
Shane Meggison
Hiawatha man behind bars after woman found shot near highway
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
The Chef is open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to...
Fork in the Road: The Chef offers local, homemade breakfast

Latest News

An early-afternoon fire on Thursday caused extensive damage to a house at 722 S.W. Buchanan.
Fire on Thursday afternoon damages house in Old Town neighborhood of Topeka
FILE
New chief judge appointed for 22nd Judicial District
Seaman Teacher William Wehrs is honored with the Kansas Horizon Award on Jan. 5, 2023.
Seaman teacher honored for excellence in first year of teaching
A truck that had haybales which caught on fire causes the closure of Highway 75 on Jan. 5, 2023.
Highway 75 closed after trailer catches fire near Lyndon