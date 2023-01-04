WR Mecole Hardman activated after 8-game absence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs are one step closer to being back at full strength in time for the postseason.

The team announced Wednesday afternoon that wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been to the active roster.

Hardman has been out since Nov. 6 with an abdominal injury that landed him on injured reserve. He returned to practice a few weeks ago, but the ailment caused the already lean Hardman to lose weight he’s had to put back on, the Chiefs said Dec. 28. The time off also diminished endurance.

Few players on the roster can match Hardman’s speed, making him a unique downfield threat and very effective on jet sweeps. Hardman reached the end zone six times in the four games before he got hurt, three of them on touchdown passes and the other three on various rushing attempts.

