Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant slated for downtown Topeka.

The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue.

Demolition of the previous building -- which most recently housed the Wrap City Grill -- took place in December.

Crews continued working at the site on Wednesday afternoon.

The building also has served as a hub for the city’s bus service and also once was the site of a Helzberg jewelry store. It originally was the location of the Topeka State Bank.

In August, the Topeka City Council unanimously approved demolishing the building, which is owned by AIM Strategies, the development group behind Iron Rail, The Pennant and the Cyrus Hotel downtown.

Owner Cody Foster previously told 13 NEWS the group plans to build a new, two-story Ta Co restaurant at the location. The proposed new restaurant will feature a rooftop deck.

AIM Strategies opened the original Ta Co. at 8th and Massachusetts streets in Lawrence before it closed this past May.

The city council needed to approve the building demolition because of its location in a historic district.

report from the city planning department said the previous building had major structural issues, and demolition was the most feasible option.

The planning department said the building also had major water damage to its foundation, and existing roof joists and supporting steel frames would be unable to support an occupied second floor and roof.

It wasn’t immediately known when the new restaurant is scheduled to open.

