Work begins on towers of Topeka Church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are in the early stages of taking down the towers on a Topeka church.

The plan is to bring down the towers of the Assumption Catholic Church at 8th St. and Jackson Ave., and to build a new roof once they are down.

Workers with Concrete and Masonry Restoration told 13 NEWS Wednesday the project will likely take a couple of months. They also said a separate company would be brought in to move the bell currently housed in one of the towers.

We were unable to get through to the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas for further information.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.