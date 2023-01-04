Work begins on towers of Topeka Church

Assumption Catholic Church, 8th and Jackson Ave.
Assumption Catholic Church, 8th and Jackson Ave.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are in the early stages of taking down the towers on a Topeka church.

The plan is to bring down the towers of the Assumption Catholic Church at 8th St. and Jackson Ave., and to build a new roof once they are down.

Workers with Concrete and Masonry Restoration told 13 NEWS Wednesday the project will likely take a couple of months. They also said a separate company would be brought in to move the bell currently housed in one of the towers.

We were unable to get through to the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas for further information.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News has reached out to Walmart’s corporate office, the Kansas Department of Revenue and the...
Customers at Topeka Walmart locations being ‘double-taxed’
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
FILE
Aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan lands three men behind bars
Shantell Spranger
“She’s a hero:” House fire victim shared her life as an organ donor
FILE
Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash

Latest News

Live at Five
Tom Underwood
NOTO head looks ahead to new year
Topeka police officials on Wednesday released a report that states overall crime was down in...
Topeka police officials release report that states overall crime was down in 2022 in capital city
Tom Underwood
NOTO head looks ahead to new year
Rep. Dan Hawkins
Incoming KS House Speaker Dan Hawkins looks ahead to the 2023 session