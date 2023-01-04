Wednesday forecast: Staying seasonal with more sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seasonal temperatures with gusts 20-25 mph will continue today and tomorrow with more sun each day. Friday still remains the pick day of the work week with highs near 50° and lighter winds before a chance of precipitation returns Saturday.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware on a storm system for Saturday. Right now impacts look minimal but that could change.



Models didn’t show much of anything yesterday for Saturday but latest models are in decent agreement today that there will at least be some precipitation Saturday. Uncertainty exists on precipitation type which would of course factor into the impacts. Still think highs will above freezing and in the upper 30s-low 40s for most so even if there’s snow or a sleet/freezing rain mix, accumulation would be limited. It is the only hazard for the next 8 days to monitor so keep checking back daily for updates.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Winds W 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Few clouds early otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s. Winds W/NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

After another morning in the 20s, highs will be more in the mid-upper 40s Friday with slightly cooler temperatures this weekend but near seasonal. Sunday will have more sun so it will be the pick day of the weekend especially since it will be dry as well.

Next week remains mild with highs that could be more in the low-mid 50s vs the upper 40s that the 8 day indicates. Temperatures do cool down slightly Thursday and Friday but still no signs of any major arctic air masses or snow storms through at least the middle part of the month.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.