Walmart asks double-taxed customers to bring in receipts for refund

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart has asked Kansans who received a double tax on their groceries on New Year’s Day to bring their receipts back in to get a refund.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, retail giant Walmart says it has resolved an issue that double taxed customers in Kansas following what was supposed to be a reduced tax on groceries.

On Jan. 1, Walmart admitted that after the state’s reduced sales tax rate on food items went into effect, some customers were mistakenly charged the old tax as well as the new tax.

13 NEWS reached out to the corporation on Sunday and on Wednesday Walmart told us the issue had since been resolved and that it apologizes for any inconvenience.

Walmart has asked customers that were double taxed to bring their receipts to their local store and speak to a member of management for a refund.

On Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Revenue urged Kansans to do the same.

