Walmart apologizes for ‘double taxing’ issue

Customers at Topeka Walmart locations being ‘double-taxed’
Customers at Topeka Walmart locations being ‘double-taxed’
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart Wednesday acknowledged the double taxing issue customers had experienced the first few days of the New Year.

The retail chain confirmed that customers were charged twice for both the outdated rate and the new reduced rate the state implemented January 1. Walmart’s statement includes an apology for the inconvenience and encourages any affected customers to bring their receipt to their local store.

On Jan. 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, outdated rate, along with the new rate. The issue has been resolved, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Customers seeking a refund or with questions should bring their receipt to their local Walmart store and speak to a member of management.

Walmart Statement on Customers Receiving extra tax charges

The Kansas Department of Revenue released a statement Tuesday confirming the same. 13 NEWS also received several complaints from customers receiving the extra charge.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News has reached out to Walmart’s corporate office, the Kansas Department of Revenue and the...
Customers at Topeka Walmart locations being ‘double-taxed’
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
FILE
Aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan lands three men behind bars
Shantell Spranger
“She’s a hero:” House fire victim shared her life as an organ donor
FILE
Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash

Latest News

Live at Five
Tom Underwood
NOTO head looks ahead to new year
Topeka police officials on Wednesday released a report that states overall crime was down in...
Topeka police officials release report that states overall crime was down in 2022 in capital city
Tom Underwood
NOTO head looks ahead to new year
Rep. Dan Hawkins
Incoming KS House Speaker Dan Hawkins looks ahead to the 2023 session