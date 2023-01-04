Walmart apologizes for ‘double taxing’ issue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart Wednesday acknowledged the double taxing issue customers had experienced the first few days of the New Year.

The retail chain confirmed that customers were charged twice for both the outdated rate and the new reduced rate the state implemented January 1. Walmart’s statement includes an apology for the inconvenience and encourages any affected customers to bring their receipt to their local store.

On Jan. 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, outdated rate, along with the new rate. The issue has been resolved, and we apologize for any inconvenience. Customers seeking a refund or with questions should bring their receipt to their local Walmart store and speak to a member of management.

The Kansas Department of Revenue released a statement Tuesday confirming the same. 13 NEWS also received several complaints from customers receiving the extra charge.

