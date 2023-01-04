Topeka police officials release report that states overall crime was down in 2022 in capital city

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Though homicides were up slightly in 2022 over 2021 in the capital city, officials from the Topeka Police Department late Wednesday afternoon announced there was a drop in overall crime, including a four-year low in shootings

In the year-end crime data report released Wednesday, Topeka police officials said 2022 saw a four-year low in the number of shootings and a double-digit decrease in reported property crimes in Topeka.

Highlights from the report include:

-- Overall crime in 2022 was down 10.4% compared to 2021.

-- In 2022, Topeka saw a four-year low in the number of shootings.

-- Property crime in Topeka was down 13% in 2022 in comparison to 2021.

-- Topeka Police made 673 more arrests in 2022 in comparison to 2021.

-- TPD seized 61 more crime guns in 2022 in comparison to 2021.

-- After a double-digit decrease of violent crime incidents in 2021, violent crime went up 2.7% in Topeka in 2022.

-- There were 17 homicides in 2022, with a solved rate of 88%. That total is up three from the 14 homicides in 2021.

Three officer-involved shootings that resulted in the deaths of individuals who were having armed altercations with police weren’t included in the 2022 homicide totals.

Additionally, one officer-involved shooting during an altercation with an armed individual wasn’t included in the 14 official homicides in 2021.

“The city of Topeka, including its police department, have listened to the community and leaned into the challenge of building on the 2021 crime reduction success,” Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles said in a news release. “The dedicated efforts of law enforcement professionals, combined with public and private partnerships, support from the community, and the resolute leadership at the city, resulted in a second year of decrease in property and overall crime, as well as a reduction in the number of shootings.

“TPD is fully committed to the task of increasing public safety and quality of life. We will continue to protect and serve the capital city with honor, in 2023.”

For more information on the 2022 year-end crime data report in both English and Spanish, visit https://www.facebook.com/topekapolicedepartment.

