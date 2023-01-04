Topeka chosen as site of new veterans home to serve Northeast Kansas

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has been chosen as the site of a new veterans home that will serve the northeast corner of the state and sit adjacent to the VA Medical Center.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that a new veterans home will serve Northeast Kansas from the Capital City - adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neil United States Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

“As the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient, I am committed to honoring the service of Kansas’ veterans and their families,” Gov. Kelly said. “Kansas increased our investment in and relentlessly pursued federal funding for this project, and we are now one step closer to ensuring service members across the region have the support and care they deserve.”

Kelly noted that the new home will include 72 private rooms, divided into “households” and “neighborhoods” to increase community and provide essential resources. Offerings will include therapy, medical care and a chapel and meditation room. One household will consist of 18 beds to be dedicated to be a unit for memory care.

The Governor indicated that the construction of the home is dependent on funds from the VA. It is anticipated that the VA will announce the priority list of the projects to be funded through the grant program for the next fiscal year in the spring - at which time Kansas will learn if its own project has been chosen for a construction grant in the 2024 fiscal year.

Kelly said Topeka was chosen among six properties submitted for consideration. She said the decision was made after a stakeholder engagement process that included representatives from Veterans Service Organizations. She said feedback was reviewed and potential properties were then scored for a final selection.

“After much deliberation, our panel chose Topeka foremost because of its centralized location to better support our Veteran population in NE Kansas, but also because of its proximity to VA services, medical care, and local amenities that will help Kansas veterans feel at home,” said Director Brigadier General (Retired) Turner. “We’re looking forward to continuing to move these plans forward and see this project come to fruition.”

Kelly noted that the veterans home is estimated to cost $49 million, with bipartisan state leaders already securing the $17.2 million in matching funds required by the VA.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News has reached out to Walmart’s corporate office, the Kansas Department of Revenue and the...
Customers at Topeka Walmart locations being ‘double-taxed’
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
FILE
Aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan lands three men behind bars
Shantell Spranger
“She’s a hero:” House fire victim shared her life as an organ donor
FILE
Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash

Latest News

Emergency responders were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon near S.W....
Water hydrant damaged in Wednesday afternoon crash in central Topeka
Crews extinguished a small "warming fire" Wednesday morning inside a vacant house at 1512 S.W....
Crews respond to ‘warming fire’ Wednesday morning at vacant Topeka house
Thomas the Tiger
Kansas City, Topeka Zoos to swap Sumatran Tigers
The Blue Valley School District has become the second metro school district (Olathe) to add...
Blue Valley teachers now wearing emergency alert buttons for classroom safety