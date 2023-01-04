Stormont Vail holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new location in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The new year brings a new beginning at the hospital in Junction City, Stormont Vail cut the ribbon Tuesday, officially marking its takeover of Geary County Community hospital.

Back in the summer, Stormont bought the Geary County Community hospital. Stormont is excited to move forward and help those people in the community.

“It means a lot, these are two great teams coming together to regain the confidence in this community. We believe this hospital can be busy and a center point of the economic growth and the communities vitality as we regain their confidence and as we deliver the kind of service and kind of care that were used to in Topeka,” said Robert Kenagy, president and CEO of Stormont Vail.

Geary County funded $20 million in deferred maintenance and repair at the facility.

“We knew we were trying to find partnership and create this partnership with Stormont so I think it rebuilds trust and that we’re going to have healthcare,” said Alex Tyson, county commissioner.

Kenagy said he’s glad Stormont can provide them with the care they need.

“This journey has been really heartwarming to find the enthusiasm the positive energy and that we can do this attitude of the staff here at Geary Community County hospital so a shout to them its been a remarkable journey,” said Kenagy.

Kenagy also mentioned that they are grateful for this opportunity to work with the workers at the community hospital.

