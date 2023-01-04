Snowplow driver dies in medical emergency after clearing roadway, authorities say

Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.
Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.(File image | Ipson-blue via Canva)
By KSFY Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A South Dakota worker has died after suffering a medical emergency.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department, a county snowplow operator suffered a medical emergency and died on Tuesday after clearing a roadway.

KSFY reports the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. in Minnehaha County.

Officials said the snowplow operator was taken to the hospital but later died.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately identify the worker but said the death appeared to be from natural causes.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News has reached out to Walmart’s corporate office, the Kansas Department of Revenue and the...
Customers at Topeka Walmart locations being ‘double-taxed’
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
FILE
Aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan lands three men behind bars
Shantell Spranger
“She’s a hero:” House fire victim shared her life as an organ donor
FILE
Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash

Latest News

Live at Five
Tom Underwood
NOTO head looks ahead to new year
Topeka police officials on Wednesday released a report that states overall crime was down in...
Topeka police officials release report that states overall crime was down in 2022 in capital city
Tom Underwood
NOTO head looks ahead to new year
Rep. Dan Hawkins
Incoming KS House Speaker Dan Hawkins looks ahead to the 2023 session