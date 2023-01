Silver Lake girls down Rossville in ranked matchup, Dawgs boys win

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Makenzie McDaniel’s double-double propels No. 2 in Class 3A Silver Lake to their fifth win over No. 9 Rossville, 63-50 Tuesday night.

The Rossville boys took home a win over Silver Lake, 50-43.

OTHER SCORES:

Washburn Rural (G) def. Junction City, 50-9

Washburn Rural (B) def. Junction City, 64-58

Wamego (B) def. St. Mary’s, 60-55

Wamego (G) def. St. Mary’s, 52-38

Emporia (B) def. Hayden, 59-52

Emporia (G) def. Hayden, 43-34

