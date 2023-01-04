One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple Topeka Police Department units surrounded Kaw Valley Bank following an altercation that spilled inside.

The Topeka Police Department tells us that just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two men were outside the Kaw Valley Bank at 1944 NW Topeka Blvd. when an altercation was started with a customer headed inside.

TPD indicated that the fight spilled inside where bank officials promptly called law enforcement.

One of the men outside the bank told 13 NEWS that the suspect had come up to him and asked for a cigarette when words were exchanged with the customer headed inside.

The man also told us that the suspect reportedly flashed a gun at him, however, TPD has confirmed that there was no gun involved.

The victim told us that the suspect asked him for a cigarette and an altercation ensued. During said altercation, he said the suspect flashed a gun at him. However, tpd has confirmed there was no gun involved.

The suspect was arrested and 13 NEWS saw him driven off in a squad car.

The bank told TPD that it would be pressing charges as the fight happened on its property.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.