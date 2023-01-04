NOTO head looks ahead to new year

NOTO Arts & Entertainment District executive director Tom Underwood expects another busy year
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another great year is in store for the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District - and all starts with the first First Friday of the year.

NOTO’s executive director Tom Underwood visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about what’s ahead for the area. He said some shop owners are talking a post-holiday break and may not be open for the Jan. 6 First Friday, but people will still find plenty to do, with stores offering post-holiday specials and several venues hosting music.

Underwood said the future for NOTO is filled with possibilities as the city continues to focus on riverfront development and forming a ‘downtown core’ that encompasses both the north and south sides of the river.

For the latest on what’s happening in the district, visit https://explorenoto.org/.

