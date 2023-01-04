No. 3 KU tops Texas Tech for 13th win

LUBBOCK, TX. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks spreads the wealth in this one, four different players score in double figures, and they win their seventh straight, 75-72 over Texas Tech.

Kevin McCullar Jr. made his return to Lubbock after spending the first three seasons with the Red Raiders and finished with five points and two rebounds after getting into some early foul trouble.

DaJuan Harris Jr. led the way for Kansas, posting 18 points and three assists. Jalen Wilson had 16 points, Gradey Dick had 11 points and eight rebounds, while KJ Adams Jr. had 14 points and five rebounds.

KU is now 13-1 and will be on the road again Jan. 7 against West Virginia with tip-off at five p.m.

