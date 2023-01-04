No. 3 KU tops Texas Tech for 13th win

Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(Justin Rex | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, TX. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks spreads the wealth in this one, four different players score in double figures, and they win their seventh straight, 75-72 over Texas Tech.

Kevin McCullar Jr. made his return to Lubbock after spending the first three seasons with the Red Raiders and finished with five points and two rebounds after getting into some early foul trouble.

DaJuan Harris Jr. led the way for Kansas, posting 18 points and three assists. Jalen Wilson had 16 points, Gradey Dick had 11 points and eight rebounds, while KJ Adams Jr. had 14 points and five rebounds.

KU is now 13-1 and will be on the road again Jan. 7 against West Virginia with tip-off at five p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regal Hollywood
Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close
Shantell Spranger
“She’s a hero:” House fire victim shared her life as an organ donor
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting Monday morning in the 400 block of S.E. Leland...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after accidental gunshot
13 News has reached out to Walmart’s corporate office, the Kansas Department of Revenue and the...
Customers at Topeka Walmart locations being ‘double-taxed’

Latest News

Kansas running back Torry Locklin (12) celebrates after his touchdown with Ky Thomas during the...
KU RB Ky Thomas enters transfer portal
Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, in critical condition
NFL won’t make up Bills-Bengals game this week following safety’s collapse on-field
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the second half of an NFL football game against...
NFL game temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin is injured
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) breaks free from Baylor cornerback Mark Milton in...
K-State’s Deuce Vaughn declares for 2023 NFL Draft