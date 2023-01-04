New details in Cari Allen investigation as Aldrick Scott kidnapping charges dropped

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state moved Wednesday to dismiss kidnapping charges against the Kansas man arrested for the disappearance of Cari Allen.

Dropping the charge sounds like a big deal, but really isn’t. Wednesday’s court appearance lasted less than a minute, and Scott wasn’t required to be there.

The reason the Douglas County attorney did that is that Aldrick Scott is now facing first-degree murder charges and will remain in custody until trial after a judge ruled Tuesday that he would have no bond.

6 News learned Wednesday that Douglas County Sheriff’s investigators zeroed in on what appeared to be an abandoned farm property in Topeka, Kan., as a potential spot they might find Allen because of a search warrant executed on Scott’s SUV.

The place is remote and not near his home; it’s 6 miles away in a town with a population of 125,000 people. But OnStar data indicated Scott’s vehicle spent 90 minutes at the location the day after Allen’s last known contact with friends and family.

Authorities in Shawnee County, Kan., ultimately found her body buried there, wrapped in black trash bags. She had been shot in the chest.

Investigators tracked down Scott in the Central American country of Belize. A roommate of his there told 6 news he searched Scott’s story online — about the disappearance of an ex-girlfriend — and contacted authorities.

6 News has also learned how Scott apparently got out of the country.

Douglas County Sheriff’s investigators reported that Scott took a flight from Kansas City to Houston that ended up in Cancun, Mexico, on Nov. 21 — two days after the last known contact Allen had with friends or family.

Law enforcement searched his vehicle parked at Kansas City International Airport and found a loaded 9mm handgun tucked in the spare-tire compartment.

6 News has learned how Aldrick Scott left the country and confided in a military friend about Cari Allen.

Investigators also reported that Scott, while in Mexico, confided with a military friend that he had allegedly gotten into an altercation with Allen; and that during the argument, they threw objects at each other. Allen reportedly pulled out the gun, and he took it from her, but also allegedly made a comment that she was dead.

Topeka Police had received an odd third-party 911 call from Texas saying Scott had killed his girlfriend. Investigators believe Scott, who is retired military, called a former platoon-mate while in Mexico to allegedly “make peace because his name was in an investigation.” That individual added another person to the call to listen in; it was that person who alerted authorities.

The bottom line: DCSO investigators are building a case based on locational information from Scott’s social media and cellphone along with his SUV.

Detectives said Scott allegedly told them he was in Kansas when Allen was on a date with someone in Omaha. Records indicate his cell phone was near her home in northwest Omaha an hour before she got home.

Scott isn’t scheduled to be back in court until the end of January.

