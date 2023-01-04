KU’s Jackson earns Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Taiyanna Jackson’s stellar play in 2022-2023 is being recognized.

Jackson collected her eighth double-double of the season which leads the Big 12 after posting an incredible stat line of 17 points with 19 rebounds in the Jayhawks’ 80-65 win at Oklahoma State.

In fact, Jackson is the only player in the conference to have at least 17 points and 19 rebounds in a game this season, and has accomplished the feat in back-to-back games. She had 10 rebounds in the fourth quarter alone.

This marks Jackson’s first weekly honor from the the Big 12.

