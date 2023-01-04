KU’s Jackson earns Player of the Week

Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 30,...
Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Taiyanna Jackson’s stellar play in 2022-2023 is being recognized.

Jackson collected her eighth double-double of the season which leads the Big 12 after posting an incredible stat line of 17 points with 19 rebounds in the Jayhawks’ 80-65 win at Oklahoma State.

In fact, Jackson is the only player in the conference to have at least 17 points and 19 rebounds in a game this season, and has accomplished the feat in back-to-back games. She had 10 rebounds in the fourth quarter alone.

This marks Jackson’s first weekly honor from the the Big 12.

