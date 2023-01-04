KU RB Ky Thomas enters transfer portal

Kansas running back Torry Locklin (12) celebrates after his touchdown with Ky Thomas during the...
Kansas running back Torry Locklin (12) celebrates after his touchdown with Ky Thomas during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas running back Ky Thomas announced his entrance to the transfer portal.

The sophomore took to Twitter Tuesday to announce his decision.

Thomas transferred to KU this season, after wracking up 824 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns in his freshman stint with the University of Minnesota. He totaled 162 yards and 2 touchdowns with the Jayhawks, as well as a 29-yard receiving touchdown to start KU’s scoring in their Liberty Bowl appearance.

