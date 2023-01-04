KU RB Ky Thomas enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas running back Ky Thomas announced his entrance to the transfer portal.

The sophomore took to Twitter Tuesday to announce his decision.

Thank you Kansas.



I have entered my name into the transfer portal. — 8️⃣ (@Ky_Thomas) January 4, 2023

Thomas transferred to KU this season, after wracking up 824 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns in his freshman stint with the University of Minnesota. He totaled 162 yards and 2 touchdowns with the Jayhawks, as well as a 29-yard receiving touchdown to start KU’s scoring in their Liberty Bowl appearance.

