KHP closes 2022 with more fatality crashes than previous years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol worked more fatality crashes over the New Year’s weekend than it had in the past two years.
KHP says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that it released its report for New Year’s Weekend Holiday Activity. It said personnel assisted more than 500 drivers over the reporting period, which ranged from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
KHP noted that officials worked four fatal crashes which resulted in five deaths during the reporting period - none of which were related to DUIs.
New Year's weekend fatal crashes
California frozen meat truck driver dies in accident near Salina
A truck driver from California was pronounced dead after his semi-truck filled with frozen meat ran off a highway near Salina.
Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police
An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police.
Woman, child killed when semi rear-ends vehicle on Kansas highway
A woman and child were both pronounced dead after a semi-truck rear-ended their disabled car on a Kansas highway.
Data for the holiday weekend is as follows:
|Enforcement Data
|2021
|2022
|2023
|DUI Arrests
|26
|11
|22
|Speed Citations
|733
|490
|567
|Speed Warnings
|579
|409
|439
|Safety Belt - Adult Citations
|31
|30
|47
|Safety Belt - Adult Warnings
|5
|4
|9
|Safety Belt - Teen Citations
|7
|2
|3
|Safety Belt - Teen Warnings
|0
|0
|0
|Child Restraint - Citations
|9
|8
|10
|Motorist Assists
|906
|648
|517
|Fatal DUI-Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes
|0
|3
|4
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|3
|5
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.