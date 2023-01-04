KHP closes 2022 with more fatality crashes than previous years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol worked more fatality crashes over the New Year’s weekend than it had in the past two years.

KHP says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that it released its report for New Year’s Weekend Holiday Activity. It said personnel assisted more than 500 drivers over the reporting period, which ranged from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.

KHP noted that officials worked four fatal crashes which resulted in five deaths during the reporting period - none of which were related to DUIs.

New Year's weekend fatal crashes
California frozen meat truck driver dies in accident near Salina

A truck driver from California was pronounced dead after his semi-truck filled with frozen meat ran off a highway near Salina.

Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police

An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police.

Woman, child killed when semi rear-ends vehicle on Kansas highway

A woman and child were both pronounced dead after a semi-truck rear-ended their disabled car on a Kansas highway.

Data for the holiday weekend is as follows:

Enforcement Data202120222023
DUI Arrests261122
Speed Citations 733490567
Speed Warnings579409439
Safety Belt - Adult Citations313047
Safety Belt - Adult Warnings549
Safety Belt - Teen Citations 723
Safety Belt - Teen Warnings 000
Child Restraint - Citations 9810
Motorist Assists 906648517
Fatal DUI-Related Crashes 000
DUI Related Fatalities 000
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 034
Non-DUI Related Fatalities035

