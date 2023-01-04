Kansas State upsets No. 6 Texas in Austin

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) drives to the basket against Texas guard Sir'Jabari...
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) drives to the basket against Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice (10) and forward Dylan Disu, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUSTIN, TX. (WIBW) - It might be time to finally start taking Kansas State seriously, after rolling past No. 6 Texas, 116-103 Tuesday night.

The Wildcats led 58-40 at the break shooting 61.8 percent from the floor compared to the Longhorns 37.1 percent.

Markquis Nowell led all scorers with a game-high 36 points and adding nine assists while Keyontae Johnson provided 28 and nine rebounds on five assists. Cam Carter had 17 points and eight boards while two other ‘Cats scored in double figures as well.

This is K-State’s second win over a ranked opponent in as many days, defeating then No. 24 West Virginia in overtime on New Years Eve.

Kansas State led the whole way while leading by as much as 20 points, 75-55 in the second half.

Several records were set in this game as well, one being setting the new school record for points scored in a game.

K-State is now 13-1 and will be on the road again against Baylor on Jan. 7 with tip-off set for five p.m.

