Incoming KS House Speaker Dan Hawkins looks ahead to the 2023 session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislature convenes Monday, Jan. 9.

Following the November election, the leadership in the Kansas House includes a new House Speaker for the Republicans and Minority Leader for the Democrats.

Rep. Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, takes the helm as House Speaker. He visited Eye on NE Kansas Wednesday to look ahead to the session.

Hawkins has been in the legislature for 10 years, previously serving as Majority Leader. He said he believes holding a leadership position is a chance to make the Legislature the best it can be.

Hawkins cited education as a top priority for him this session. Watch the interview to hear his thoughts on some of Gov. Kelly’s key issues, including the food sales tax, Medicaid expansion and medical marijuana.

Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, is the incoming House Minority Leader. He visited Eye on NE Kansas Tuesday.

