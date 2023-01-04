Hiawatha man behind bars after woman found shot near highway

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha man was arrested in St. Joseph, Mo. after a woman was found shot near Highway 36.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, officials received a 911 call of a possible shooting and battery near U.S. Highway 36 and Timber Rd.

When officials arrived at the scene, they said they found a female victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg. She was taken to Amberwell Hospital in Hiawatha where she was treated and released.

A short time after the initial call, the Sheriff’s Office said it learned the suspect, later identified as Shane Meggison, 55, of Hiawatha, had run from the scene before they arrived. A drone was deployed in an effort to search for him.

After an attempt to locate was sent to nearby agencies, officials said they were notified that Meggison had been found in St. Joseph, Mo., and was arrested. He was booked into the Brown Co. Jail on the following:

Child endangerment

Felony obstruction

Possession of meth

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

No drug tax stamp

While Meggison has not been officially charged for the shooting, that detail remains under investigation.

Meggison remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond.

