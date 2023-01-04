Havensville teen gifted kidney from family childcare assistant

ONAGA, Kan. (WIBW) - A benefit dinner will be held in Onaga to help a Havensville teen pay for his continuing medical expenses after a family childcare assistant donated her kidney to him.

The Havensville Onaga Wheaton Duluth Area Council of Churches says that John Morbeto, 15, of Havensville was able to receive his much-needed kidney transplant in October and continues to do well. The donor is 19-year-old Rebecca Krohn who assisted the family with child care and then applied to be Morbeto’s donor.

The council said Morbeto received his transplant at the Miami Transplant Insitute, however, the journey does not end there. Doctor visits will continue and prescriptions will be neverending, therefore his transplant expenses will continue to be incurred even though the transplant already happened.

“The family and friends of John Morbeto want to encourage everyone in the community to attend our upcoming dinner in an effort to help COTA in honor of John with a lifetime of transplant expenses,” said Janet McKinsey, the project coordinator with HOWD. “100% of the profits from the dinner will assist with transplant-related expenses.”

HOWD indicated that Morbeto and his family are recent additions to the community and did not have any close connections. The community was able to reach out to them and raised more than $30,000 to help with Morbeto’s expenses.

HOWD noted that it will hold a benefit dinner for Morbeto and his family between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Onaga Community Center, 100 Union Pacific Dr. A free-will donation will be accepted at the door to help with Morbeto’s transplant expenses.

The Council said both Krohn and Morbeto will be in attendance.

