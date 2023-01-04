Ft. Myers, Florida, woman faces meth charges in Kansas following traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Fort Myers, Florida, faces Jackson Co., Kansas, meth charges after a K9 alerted a Jackson Co. Sheriff’s deputy of narcotics.

A report from Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse states that a deputy with the department conducted a traffic stop on a silver Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction on Monday, January 2, around 3 p.m. near 150th and U.S. Highway 75.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a county sheriff’s K9 was present at the stop and alerted the deputy of the potential presence of narcotics. During a vehicle search, deputies allegedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The Hyundai’s driver, Gina K. Harrison, 50, of Fort Myers, Florida, has been booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

