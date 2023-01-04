Fork in the Road: The Chef offers local, homemade breakfast

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re hungry for some home local breakfast head on to downtown Manhattan to The Chef. The Chef reopened in 2008 after being closed for a couple of decades as they wanted to make it a friendly spot to come and enjoy some homemade breakfast.

“I think it just kind of a memorable place people come to travel to visit here, people from in town come, we have kids who celebrate every birthday here, we have students come and celebrate finals last week, we had a couple in that had their first date here and then they’re getting married that night so, its just kind of a constant place that people can come and get a good quality service every time,” said Stelk.

“A really nice cozy atmosphere as you can kind of tell just being in here a little bit lots of college students, families people traveling a little bit of everybody comes in here,” said Sydney McIntosh, employee at The Chef.

McIntosh said she loves working there and seeing old and new faces.

“Definitely the people and the customers, I see a lot of the same people every day so that’s really nice to build a relationship with everyone and then also meet new people and tell them a little bit about Manhattan,” said McIntosh.

When it comes to the food you can expect great local, homemade from scratch breakfast.

“Everything is homemade here from scratch so we take pride in that and we have a lot of more unique dishes but also one dish is the grant its called the perfect breakfast eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy everything you want in a breakfast. We also have our corn beef hash which is really popular,” said Stelk.

“It’s amazing, this is our favorite breakfast place in Manhattan so it’s far better than anything else in our opinion. I always like the local you can always tell it’s made here, it’s made fresh, it’s made in-house,” said Chris Jacobs, a customer.

Stelk says having this in the downtown area brings in people to see what there is to offer.

“We can draw people downtown in the mornings a lot of the shops open up early so people can go check those out while sometimes were on a wait so it something to do while their waiting for a table and also I just think when you see people you want to be around people and so it draws people back if they see a crowd outside in the morning they’ll want to come back in the evening and check out the rest of downtown,” said Stelk.

The Chef is open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

