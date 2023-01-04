Crews respond to ‘warming fire’ Wednesday morning at vacant Topeka house

Crews extinguished a small "warming fire" Wednesday morning inside a vacant house at 1512 S.W. Harrison.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a small fire Wednesday morning at a home just south of downtown Topeka.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a two-story home at 1512 S.W. Harrison.

Topeka Fire Department officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that a small amount of smoke was present when crews arrived on the scene.

The smoke was believed to have come from a small “warming fire” by someone who was inside the vacant house.

Initial reports indicated a neighbor saw smoke coming from the residence and notified firefighters.

Firefighters used a large fan to ventilate the residence of smoke.

No injuries were reported.

