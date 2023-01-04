Council members select Neil Dobler as Topeka Deputy Mayor

Neil Dobler
Neil Dobler(City of Topeka)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council members elected Neil Dobler as Deputy Mayor during their meeting Tuesday night.

Each year, the council selects one of its own to serve in the position for a one-year period.

Dobler was appointed to a vacant seat for District 7 in 2019, then elected to a full term in 2021.

“I appreciate the confidence of the council,” Dobler told his colleagues following the vote.

Dobler also expressed appreciation to previous deputy mayor Spencer Duncan, the District 8 representative. Mayor Mike Padilla presented Duncan a plaque, thanking him for his service.

The deputy mayor presides over council meetings in the mayor’s absence.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regal Hollywood
Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close
Shantell Spranger
“She’s a hero:” House fire victim shared her life as an organ donor
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting Monday morning in the 400 block of S.E. Leland...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after accidental gunshot
13 News has reached out to Walmart’s corporate office, the Kansas Department of Revenue and the...
Customers at Topeka Walmart locations being ‘double-taxed’

Latest News

State officials say they are aware of the sales tax issues reported from various Walmart...
KS Dept. of Revenue: Walmart resolved double-tax issue, affected customers should seek refund
Aldrick Scott, charged with the murder of Cari Allen of Omaha, has been denied bond.
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
Thousands of people in the stands and millions more people watching on television witnessed the...
Emergency in Monday Night Football game shows role of medical personnel at athletic events
As of Tuesday morning, the last public recycling drop-off site had been pulled due to illegal...
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste pulls all public recycling drop-off sites