Council members select Neil Dobler as Topeka Deputy Mayor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council members elected Neil Dobler as Deputy Mayor during their meeting Tuesday night.

Each year, the council selects one of its own to serve in the position for a one-year period.

Dobler was appointed to a vacant seat for District 7 in 2019, then elected to a full term in 2021.

“I appreciate the confidence of the council,” Dobler told his colleagues following the vote.

Dobler also expressed appreciation to previous deputy mayor Spencer Duncan, the District 8 representative. Mayor Mike Padilla presented Duncan a plaque, thanking him for his service.

The deputy mayor presides over council meetings in the mayor’s absence.

