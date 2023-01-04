Changes made to UNBOUND Gravel’s 200-mile elite race for 2023

FILE - Ian Boswell crosses the finish line first for the 200 mile race in the Garmin UNBOUND Gravel event.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The company behind the UNBOUND Gravel bike race in Emporia has made a few changes to its 200-mile elite race category which will benefit racers and riders alike.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, Life Time announced a few important changes to its 200-mile elite field for the 2023 UNBOUND Gravel race, which will be held on June 3.

Life Time indicated that the 200-mile elite field will no longer start along with the amateur racers. The elite men will start about 10 minutes ahead of the amateur riders while elite women will start 8 minutes ahead of the amateur riders.

Staff noted that the move will ensure that the experience is preserved so riders may finish and experience an adventure by bike in a safe experience. They said removing amateurs from elites removes the risk of racers riding beyond their abilities and causing dangerous accidents. Lastly, it said the move allows for fair media coverage of men’s and women’s races with a better understanding of where each field is.

Life Time said the second change coming in 2023 will be the exclusion of aerobars or bar extensions of any kind for the elite field. Since this field is smaller, it said event staff will scan bikes at the start line to ensure riders abide. It said the removal of aerobars will create a safer ride as the move mitigates the risk of crashing at high speeds.

Staff noted that the elite field will be vetted. They said if they are unsure about any rider, they reserve the right to reach out and ask for credentials to start in this field.

Life Time also reminded riders that the UNBOUND Lottery opens on Thursday, Jan. 5.

