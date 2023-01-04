Brown Co. deputies respond to 6,000+ incidents in 2022

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Deputies in Brown County responded to more than 6,000 incidents in 2022 while dispatchers received more than 60,000 calls for help.

Of the 60,000 total calls Brown County dispatchers received in 2022, Sheriff John Merchant says 5,800 of those were 911 emergency calls. He said the county’s dispatch line includes the Sheriff’s Office, the City of Hiawatha, Town and Country Ambulance, Squad 48, multiple fire departments and tribal police.

Sheriff Merchant noted that the 911 line averaged a total of 16 calls per day while the non-emergency line averaged 150 calls per day.

“We are very fortunate to have the caliber of dispatchers that we currently have,” Merchant said. “These folks are responsible for obtaining and disseminating accurate information to the proper agencies in a timely and efficient manner. Their job is very demanding and detail-oriented.”

The Sheriff also noted that statistics show dispatch positions are the hardest to fill due to the amount of multitasking and stress involved.

Merchant said his office responded to more than 6,000 incidents in 2022. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the following:

  • Accident reports - 193, three of which were fatal
  • Animal calls - 121
  • Assist another agency - 286
  • Assault, battery - 13
  • Building checks - 155
  • Burglary - 4
  • Car Seat/CINC - 37
  • Civil calls - 35
  • Community policing - 58
  • Criminal damage to property - 22
  • Criminal threat/Trespass - 10
  • Pedestrian check - 45
  • Offender registrations - 315
  • Narcotics/DUI - 123
  • Subpoena service - 1,268
  • Suspicious vehicle/person - 61
  • Theft - 33
  • Traffic Stops - 1,488
  • VIN - 286
  • Warrants - 211
  • Welfare check - 120
  • Vehicle lockouts, checks - 414
  • Drone deployments - 13
  • Information - 562
  • Reckless driving, traffic complaint - 140

At the jail, Merchant indicated that 450 different inmates were held in 2022 with an average daily population of about 18. He noted that the jail houses inmates arrested by all entities within Brown Co., but very rarely does it house an out-of-county inmate.

Merchant also noted that his office’s car seat program has helped more than 1,000 families to provide safe travel. He said three deputies are considered CPS Techs and one is a CPS instructor who inspect and help install car seats.

The Sheriff said each of his deputies patrols an average of 150 - 200 miles per shift and are responsible for policing the county and keeping residents safe.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News has reached out to Walmart’s corporate office, the Kansas Department of Revenue and the...
Customers at Topeka Walmart locations being ‘double-taxed’
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
FILE
Aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan lands three men behind bars
Shantell Spranger
“She’s a hero:” House fire victim shared her life as an organ donor
FILE
Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash

Latest News

FILE
Another $50 million afforded to help Kansas businesses recover from COVID
FILE
KHP closes 2022 with more fatality crashes than previous years
A photo provided by the City of Overland Park, Kansas Government on Facebook.
Overland Park ranked one of best cities to get a job in
The Blue Valley School District has become the second metro school district (Olathe) to add...
Blue Valley teachers now wearing emergency alert buttons for classroom safety