Brown Co. deputies respond to 6,000+ incidents in 2022

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Deputies in Brown County responded to more than 6,000 incidents in 2022 while dispatchers received more than 60,000 calls for help.

Of the 60,000 total calls Brown County dispatchers received in 2022, Sheriff John Merchant says 5,800 of those were 911 emergency calls. He said the county’s dispatch line includes the Sheriff’s Office, the City of Hiawatha, Town and Country Ambulance, Squad 48, multiple fire departments and tribal police.

Sheriff Merchant noted that the 911 line averaged a total of 16 calls per day while the non-emergency line averaged 150 calls per day.

“We are very fortunate to have the caliber of dispatchers that we currently have,” Merchant said. “These folks are responsible for obtaining and disseminating accurate information to the proper agencies in a timely and efficient manner. Their job is very demanding and detail-oriented.”

The Sheriff also noted that statistics show dispatch positions are the hardest to fill due to the amount of multitasking and stress involved.

Merchant said his office responded to more than 6,000 incidents in 2022. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the following:

Accident reports - 193, three of which were fatal

Animal calls - 121

Assist another agency - 286

Assault, battery - 13

Building checks - 155

Burglary - 4

Car Seat/CINC - 37

Civil calls - 35

Community policing - 58

Criminal damage to property - 22

Criminal threat/Trespass - 10

Pedestrian check - 45

Offender registrations - 315

Narcotics/DUI - 123

Subpoena service - 1,268

Suspicious vehicle/person - 61

Theft - 33

Traffic Stops - 1,488

VIN - 286

Warrants - 211

Welfare check - 120

Vehicle lockouts, checks - 414

Drone deployments - 13

Information - 562

Reckless driving, traffic complaint - 140

At the jail, Merchant indicated that 450 different inmates were held in 2022 with an average daily population of about 18. He noted that the jail houses inmates arrested by all entities within Brown Co., but very rarely does it house an out-of-county inmate.

Merchant also noted that his office’s car seat program has helped more than 1,000 families to provide safe travel. He said three deputies are considered CPS Techs and one is a CPS instructor who inspect and help install car seats.

The Sheriff said each of his deputies patrols an average of 150 - 200 miles per shift and are responsible for policing the county and keeping residents safe.

