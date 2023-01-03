UPDATE: TC Energy temporarily diverts portion of pipeline

WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The company in charge of the Keystone Pipeline, TC Energy, released an update Tuesday, January 3, saying they will temporarily divert Mills Creek from a spot upstream from the oil spill site, so the company can downstream the containment dams.

As the company begins its diversion plan, water pumps and an above-ground bypass line will be installed to continue its clean-up effort and reclamation of the creek.

Within TC Energy’s update, TC Energy also announced that the company is donating $7,500 toward mobile and radio equipment to the Washington Co. emergency responders to show their appreciation for their fast action and support. On top of that, the public can now contribute 100% matching from TC Energy’s Build Strong Program.

To check out TC Energy’s latest update, click HERE.

Map of creek bypass/diversion project at Milepost 14 incident of the Keystone Pipeline's oil spill in Washington County, Kansas. Date: December 31, 2023 Courtesy: TC Energy (TC Energy)

