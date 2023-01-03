Tuesday forecast: Around seasonal with cloudy skies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - **WATCH OUT FOR DENSE FOG THIS MORNING** After the rain yesterday, dry conditions will likely set-up for about a week with little to no chance of any precipitation. The main focus will continue to be cloud cover and temperatures for the next 8 days.

Taking Action:

Give yourself some extra time on the roads this morning from fog. As winds pick up shortly after sunrise, that should help scatter the fog and increase visibility improving conditions especially after 8am.

While there may be a few breaks in the clouds today and especially tomorrow, several areas may have to wait until Thursday before mostly sunny skies return. With that said, have the sunglasses handy in case you’re in a lucky spot that could get some sun in the next couple days.



A relatively quiet week is expected with little temperature changes and dry conditions dominating the forecast. Confidence is high with this weather pattern but models do differ on the amount of cloud cover especially once we get into the weekend through early next week which could impact temperatures so keep checking back daily for updates.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Fog early this morning otherwise some breaks in the clouds are possible this afternoon in some spots however most spots will remain overcast. Temperatures will remain steady for much of the day. Winds SW/W 10-20, gusts around 30 mph. Wind chills will range from low 20s to low 30s for much of the day.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds W 5-15, gusts around 20 mph. Wind chills in the mid teens to low 20s.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds W 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Lows remain in the 20s and highs for most areas in the 40s to end the week through early next week although a few low upper 30s can’t be ruled out Thursday and low 50s are even possible in some areas Friday which combined with winds staying around 10 mph should make it one of the nicer days this week.

Rain from Jan 3, 2023 (WIBW)

Estimated rainfall from radar Jan 2, 2023 (WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.