Topeka man arrested after shots fired early New Year’s morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after shots were fired in an apartment early on New Year’s morning.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, officials responded to reports of gunfire inside an apartment in the 5300 block of SW 10th Ave.

During the course of the investigation, TPD indicated it located a suspect and identified him as Brandon T. Lawton, 29, of Topeka.

TPD noted that Lawton was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits, possession of opiates, criminal damage to property and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Officials also indicated that no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.