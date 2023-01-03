TFI awarded grant to develop new adoption stabilization program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI has been awarded a new grant to help develop and improve an adoption stabilization program which will enhance the lives of adoptive families.

The Family Initiative says it has been awarded an Individualized Adoption Support grant from the Kansas Department for Children and Families. It said the grant will go toward its new program - Adoption Stabilization and Prevention.

Through the use of the evidence-based practice Trust-Based Relational Intervention, TFI indicated the ASAP program will provide in-home support to adoptive families. Services will include education about the dynamics of adoption, support for mental health treatment and parenting skills to promote placement stability.

TFI noted that it will offer this program in Wichita and its surrounding areas - as well as in DCF Areas 4 and 8 including southeast and southcentral Kansas. It said ASAP will be available to any adoptive family and will accept referrals.

“We are honored to have been selected as a provider for the Adoption Support grant in the state of Kansas. Adoptive families may face different and unique dynamics or challenges. In our new program our staff will serve as an advocate for adoptive families, helping them address mental health needs, provide education on adoptive dynamics, and overall, strengthen the individual families,” said Michael Patrick, TFI President & CEO.

The agency said the award is good from Jan. 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

“We are excited to expand our service array in the state of Kansas. Strengthening families is at the heart of our agency’s mission. We look forward to collaborating with current community stakeholders to ensure Kansas adoptive families thrive,” said Pam Richardson, Vice President of Foster Care Services.

TFI indicated that it is dedicated to strengthening Kansas children and families and is a leading child welfare agency in the Sunflower State.

