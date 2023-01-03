TFD releases information behind two New Year’s fires

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka fire Department has released information behind two New Year’s Day fires that were both classified as incendiary. One person was booked for arson following a TFD investigation for one of the incendiary fires.

MONROE ST. = INCENDIARY, ONE PERSON ARRESTED

One Topeka man is behind bars for arson after he allegedly set a shed on fire on New Year’s Day.

The Topeka Fire Department was called to a garage fire on Sunday, January 1, located at 1948 NE Monroe St. Before 12:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they began fighting flames coming from a one-story shed. No occupants were found in the shed.

Investigators with the fire department were told by multiple eyewitnesses that a man was seen inside the shed at the time of the fire. As investigators looked at the evidence and heard from witnesses, the cause of the fire was classified as incendiary, and a suspect was identified.

Shawn M. Fletcher, 43, of Topeka was promptly taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for arson, interference with LEO, burglary, and criminal damage to property.

A preliminary investigation estimates the damage at $5,000 in structural losses.

KANSAS AVE. = INCENDIARY

The Topeka Fire Department has declared the cause of a house fire that occurred on Sunday, January 1, to be incendiary in nature.

TFD firefighters were called to report to a fire at 2000 S Kansas Ave. at 8:00 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke was coming from a one-story house. Crews were able to extinguish the flames and keep the fire confined to the structure.

As crews searched the property, no occupants were found in the home. TFD described the home as abandoned with boarded-up windows, however, investigators said they found evidence of at least one person that was once in the abandoned home.

Investigators classified the fire as incendiary, which caused an estimated amount of damage worth $19,000, and said all the damage was associated with structural loss following a preliminary investigation.

The investigation also found no working smoke detectors in the house and no active electrical or natural gas utilities; that have been off for years.

