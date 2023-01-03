Shawnee Co. Solid Waste pulls all public recycling drop-off sites

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As of Tuesday morning, the last public recycling drop-off site had been pulled due to illegal dumping.

Shawnee County Solid Waste announced via Facebook its decision to discontinue all recycling sites due to the ongoing issue. Many, like Jim Simpson, who have used the site on 45th and Shawnee Heights for years, said they saw it coming.

“It really upsets me,” said Simpson. “I wish they would catch the people who’s doing it, but I don’t know if that will help or not.”

The site was intended for cardboard and other recyclable items, but instead was overflowing with tires, beds and other non-recyclable trash. Bill Sutton, Director of Shawnee County Solid Waste, said this has been an increasing concern.

“This is a business decision,” said Sutton. “Because this department runs like a business, and we want to curb the illegal dumping that’s been occurring.”

Not only is this creating a bad sight to view for many in the area, but the trash also contains hazardous material, said Sutton, that his workers are constantly exposed to.

“It exposes our workers because we have to clean it up,” said Sutton. “No one else cleans up these illegal dumpsites except us.”

Sutton said if you are caught illegally dumping, you could face serious consequences.

“There is a very hefty fine associated with illegal dumping here in the county,” said Sutton. “And they can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

With the closures of the public sites, starting on February 1st, residents can opt to use their recycling service for a fee of $3.50 a month. Those who would like to opt out can do so by calling their water utility or through the Shawnee Co. Solid Waste website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.