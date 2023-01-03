Shawnee Co. Solid Waste nixes public recycling due to illegal dumping

Examples of illegal dumping and unrecyclables left at Shawnee Co. public intake sites.(Shawnee Co. Solid Waste)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public recycling bins in Shawnee Co. will be pulled in due to illegal dumping and unrecyclable items, however, some sites will be transformed to accept cardboard only.

Shawnee County Solid Waste says on Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, that it will no longer provide any single-stream recycling public drop boxes for the public. The decision was made in response to a high level of unrecyclable items and illegal dumping.

Officials noted that the decision would begin on Tuesday and it would pull in all of the public recycling boxes throughout the county.

However, Solid Waste did indicate that it would transition some of the sites into a Cardboard Only drop-off to continue to recycle this material. These containers will be painted a different color from Recycling Blue.

Solid Waste said in the near future it would announce when the new sites will be up and ready to accept cardboard.

