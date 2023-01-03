School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole, police say

State police said Walter Collie, 43, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the...
State police said Walter Collie, 43, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the school bus into a utility pole on Sept. 12.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A school bus driver in West Virginia was arrested in connection to a crash that sent six students to the hospital in September.

According to West Virginia State Police, Walter Collie, 43, was arrested Tuesday for DUI with a minor and DUI causing injury.

State police said Collie was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the school bus into a utility pole on Sept. 12.

Officials said about 40 students were onboard at the time of the crash. Six students were injured and sent to the hospital.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regal Hollywood
Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close
Shantell Spranger
“She’s a hero:” House fire victim shared her life as an organ donor
A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting Monday morning in the 400 block of S.E. Leland...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after accidental gunshot
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
FILE
Woman, child killed when semi rear-ends vehicle on Kansas highway

Latest News

Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. The...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty in New York
FILE - Writer and director Frank Galati poses for a portrait on July 29, 2004, in a practice...
Tony Award-winner, Chicago stage champion Frank Galati dies
FILE
Kansas Gov., Lt. Gov. to kick off inaugural day of service
Al Roker is returning to the "Today" show after a health scare.
Al Roker to return to the ‘Today’ show this week