Remains of human fetus found behind building

Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the fetus in what they described as an “unknown stage of development.”(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) – Authorities are investigating after remains of a human fetus were found behind a building in West Virginia.

Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department said the remains were found Monday around 8 p.m., according to a news release from the BPD.

Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the fetus in what they described as an “unknown stage of development.”

The fetus will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for further evaluation.

Police said they have located and identified who they believe to be the woman who was pregnant with the fetus, but they did not release further information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regal Hollywood
Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close
Shantell Spranger
“She’s a hero:” House fire victim shared her life as an organ donor
A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting Monday morning in the 400 block of S.E. Leland...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after accidental gunshot
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
FILE
Woman, child killed when semi rear-ends vehicle on Kansas highway

Latest News

Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. The...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty in New York
FILE - Writer and director Frank Galati poses for a portrait on July 29, 2004, in a practice...
Tony Award-winner, Chicago stage champion Frank Galati dies
State police said Walter Collie, 43, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the...
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole, police say
FILE
Kansas Gov., Lt. Gov. to kick off inaugural day of service
Al Roker is returning to the "Today" show after a health scare.
Al Roker to return to the ‘Today’ show this week