Radon could put you at risk! Here’s how to know if it’s in your home

January is National Radon Action Month.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Your home could have a silent killer lurking, and January is a time health officials work to raise awareness of it.

This is National Radon Action Month. Brian Hanson is the radon program coordinator at Kansas State University, and also works with the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment on the issue. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain what radon is and how to tell if it’s in your home.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, naturally-occurring radioactive gas. Long-term exposure can lead to lung cancer.

A simple home test can tell if your home has high levels of radon. The tests are available at home stores, or through most K-State Extension Offices. To find your local extension office and learn more about the Kansas Radon Program, click here.

