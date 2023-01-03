Police chase leads to arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Brian Hill says a 21 year old named Jacobe Quiring-Grier of Topeka is in custody and facing multiple charges including felony interference with law enforcement after a pursit late on Jan.1.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. The Shawnee county emergency communications center received information that a 2005 Chevy Tahoe had been stolen from a business in the 4200 block of NE Seward ave.

A deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description near NW Lyman Road.

The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver refused to pull over.

A pursuit ensued that went over the Sardou Bridge and exited Topeka city limits.

Near 53rd and Croco Road the vehicle was stopped by spikes.

The pursuit ended near SE Berryton and SE 53rd street.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.