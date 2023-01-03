Overland Park named one of best cities to keep New Year’s Resolutions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For Kansans hoping to keep their new year’s resolutions in 2023, Overland Park has been ranked one of the best cities in the nation to do so in.

With many top financial resolutions in 2023 being “to save more money” and “to fight inflation,” personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that it has released its report on 2023′s Best and Worst Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions.

To help residents stick to their goals in 2023, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 cities in the U.S. across data sets that range from exercise opportunities to income growth and employment outlook.

The report ranked Overland Park as the fifth-best city overall to keep a new year’s resolution with a total score of 64.82. The Kansas City suburb ranked 22nd for Health Resolutions, 1st for Financial Resolutions, 7th for School and Work Resolutions, 9th for Bad-Habit Resolutions and 75th for Relationship Resolutions.

Kansas City ranked 84th overall with a total score of 53.27. It ranked 147th for Health Resolutions, 32nd for Financial Resolutions, 127th for School and Work Resolutions, 129th for Bad-Habit Resolutions and 32nd for Relationship Resolutions.

Lastly, in the Sunflower State, Wichita ranked 145 overall with a total score of 47.88. It ranked 159th for Health Resolutions, 15th for Financial Resolutions, 149th for School and Work Resolutions, 157th for Bad-Habit Resolutions and 113th for Relationship Resolutions.

WalletHub said it found that the best cities to keep a resolution in are as follows:

Seattle, Wash. San Francisco, Cali. Scottsdale, Az. Salt Lake City, Utah Overland Park, Kan.

The worst cities to keep a resolution in are as follows:

Newark, N.J. Shreveport, La. Gulfport, Miss. Augusta, Ga. Huntington, W.V.

For more information or to see where other cities rank, click HERE.

