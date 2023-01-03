Officials release photos of mother believed to have taken JC children

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Missing and Unsolved and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation have updated a recent missing flier for three children and their mother to include photographs of the mother.

The three children, Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6, were all reported missing on Dec. 21. They are believed to be with their mother, Jeana Louise Peterson Foley.

Genevieve (left) Camden (center) Rosie Peterson (right) (Kansas Missing and Unsolved)

Genevieve has been described as a 2-foot-tall, 30-pound girl with brown hair and blue eyes. Camden is a 2-foot-tall, 35-pound boy with brown hair and blue eyes. Rosie is a 3-foot-tall, 45-pound girl with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information on their whereabouts, they should call the Junction City Police Department at 785-762-5912 or the KBI at 785-296-4017.

