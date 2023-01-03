Much-needed resources secured for Kansas law enforcement agencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local law enforcement agencies across the Sunflower State will be given some much-needed federal funds through a new appropriations package.
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says that more than $13 million in new funds for Kansas law enforcement agencies was included in the Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Package.
“Our Kansas law enforcement officers need the best tools and training to be able to do their jobs and keep their communities safe,” said Sen. Moran. “I appreciate the county sheriffs, chiefs of police, state troopers and officers who speak with me frequently about what their departments are facing on a daily basis and inform me of the resources they need to be successful. These conversations help inform my work in advocating for federal resources for our men and women in blue. I stand with our law enforcement and am proud to support these federal resources for our law enforcement.”
Moran indicated that local agencies to receive federal funds are as follows:
- Allen County Sheriff’s Office
- Andover Police Department
- Colwich Police Department
- Derby Police Department
- Dodge City Police Department
- Edwards County Sheriff’s Office
- Ellis County Sheriff’s Office
- Great Bend Police Department
- Hays Police Department
- Hugoton Police Department
- Hutchinson Police Department
- Independence Police Department
- Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
- Junction City Police Department
- Kansas City, Kansas Police Department
- Lenexa Police Department
- Leavenworth County
- Morton County Sheriff’s Office
- Olathe Police Department
- Prairie Village Police Department
- Rooks County Sheriff’s Office
- Russell Police Department
- Salina Police Department
- Saline County Sheriff’s Office
- Seward County Sheriff’s Office
- Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office
- Shawnee Police Department
- Topeka Police Department
- Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office
- Wallace County Sheriff’s Office
- Wichita Police Department
