Much-needed resources secured for Kansas law enforcement agencies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local law enforcement agencies across the Sunflower State will be given some much-needed federal funds through a new appropriations package.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says that more than $13 million in new funds for Kansas law enforcement agencies was included in the Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Package.

“Our Kansas law enforcement officers need the best tools and training to be able to do their jobs and keep their communities safe,” said Sen. Moran. “I appreciate the county sheriffs, chiefs of police, state troopers and officers who speak with me frequently about what their departments are facing on a daily basis and inform me of the resources they need to be successful. These conversations help inform my work in advocating for federal resources for our men and women in blue. I stand with our law enforcement and am proud to support these federal resources for our law enforcement.”

Moran indicated that local agencies to receive federal funds are as follows:

Allen County Sheriff’s Office

Andover Police Department

Colwich Police Department

Derby Police Department

Dodge City Police Department

Edwards County Sheriff’s Office

Ellis County Sheriff’s Office

Great Bend Police Department

Hays Police Department

Hugoton Police Department

Hutchinson Police Department

Independence Police Department

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Junction City Police Department

Kansas City, Kansas Police Department

Lenexa Police Department

Leavenworth County

Morton County Sheriff’s Office

Olathe Police Department

Prairie Village Police Department

Rooks County Sheriff’s Office

Russell Police Department

Salina Police Department

Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Seward County Sheriff’s Office

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Shawnee Police Department

Topeka Police Department

Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office

Wallace County Sheriff’s Office

Wichita Police Department

