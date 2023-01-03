Manhattan welcomes first baby in 2023

Manhattan welcomed its first baby at 2:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
Manhattan welcomed its first baby at 2:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.(Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan welcomed its first baby in 2023 just a few hours after the new year rang in.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says on Sunday, Jan. 1, it welcomed its first baby in 2023 at 2:07 a.m.

“There’s nothing sweeter than ringing in the new year with new life,” said a spokesperson for the hospital. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to provide you with care throughout your pregnancy, labor, delivery and beyond.”

Hospital staff said Baby Dally Lou was born to Sierra norman at 4 pounds, 6 ounces and 18 inches.

