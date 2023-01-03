Longest serving Kansas AG Bob Stephan passes away

Robert Stephan
Robert Stephan(Kansas AG's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Longest serving Kansas Attorney General Robert “Bob” Stephan has passed away. He was 89.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that Robert “Bob” Stephan, Wichita native and former AG, has passed away.

“I am saddened today to learn of the death of one of my predecessors, Attorney General Robert Stephan, our state’s longest-serving attorney general. Bob served in a different era, but his 16-year tenure left a lasting mark on our office – particularly his contributions to crime victim rights and to consumer protection. Jennifer and I extend our condolences to Marilyn, to their friends and family, and to Bob’s many former staff members and colleagues.”

Stephan served a total of four terms - 16 years. He passed away overnight and his brother, Don, announced his death on Tuesday morning.

Stephan was born in Wichita in 1933 and earned his bachelor’s and law degrees both from Washburn University.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regal Hollywood
Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close
Shantell Spranger
“She’s a hero:” House fire victim shared her life as an organ donor
A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting Monday morning in the 400 block of S.E. Leland...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after accidental gunshot
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
FILE
Woman, child killed when semi rear-ends vehicle on Kansas highway

Latest News

Brandon Lawton
Topeka man arrested after shots fired early New Year’s morning
Manhattan welcomed its first baby at 2:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
Manhattan welcomes first baby in 2023
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond, Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
Fort Riley Operation Santa Claus volunteers are honored on Jan. 3, 2023.
Fort Riley Operation Santa Claus breaks records in 2022 with 1,160+ kids served