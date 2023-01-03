Longest serving Kansas AG Bob Stephan passes away

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Longest serving Kansas Attorney General Robert “Bob” Stephan has passed away. He was 89.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that Robert “Bob” Stephan, Wichita native and former AG, has passed away.

“I am saddened today to learn of the death of one of my predecessors, Attorney General Robert Stephan, our state’s longest-serving attorney general. Bob served in a different era, but his 16-year tenure left a lasting mark on our office – particularly his contributions to crime victim rights and to consumer protection. Jennifer and I extend our condolences to Marilyn, to their friends and family, and to Bob’s many former staff members and colleagues.”

Stephan served a total of four terms - 16 years. He passed away overnight and his brother, Don, announced his death on Tuesday morning.

Stephan was born in Wichita in 1933 and earned his bachelor’s and law degrees both from Washburn University.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.